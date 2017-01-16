https://www.thegatewayonline.ca/podcast-player/27467/watch-men-ep-63-assassins-creed.mp3What do you get when you combine some of today’s finest actors, a promising director, and one of the most popular video game franchises of all time? The Watch-men are here to tell you, in their review of Assassin’s Creed. Sam, Matt, and Joyce grab their hidden knife blades, throw on their cloaks, and take a leap of faith, hoping this is the video game movie that finally breaks the genre’s long losing streak. We are assassins. Just kidding, we review movies. What's your favourite Assassin's Creed Game? Assassin's Creed Assassin's Creed II Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood Assassin's Creed: Revelations Assassin's Creed III Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Assassin's Creed: Rogue Assassin's Creed: Unity Assassin's Creed: Syndicate View Results Loading ... Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free and Jahzzar