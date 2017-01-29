On this episode the Watch-men take a look at two sequel/reboots that the world never asked for but got anyway.

First, guest Amie previews the CW’s Riverdale, a new gritty/murdery/sexy revival of Archie (yes from the comics). Then, Sam and Matt pound a Mountain Dew before skydiving, kickflipping, and boat-biking into a review of Vin Diesel’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. You know, based on 2002’s oh-so-popular X-TREME action flick.

Take a listen as 45 minutes of praise for Donnie Yen ensues on the Watch-men podcast.

