https://www.thegatewayonline.ca/podcast-player/32100/gateway-presents-lack-women-students-union.mp3Originally aired on the March 17th edition of “The Gateway Presents” on CJSR 88.5FM. The gender history of the University of Alberta’s Students’ Union has long been male-dominated in terms of the candidates running in its elections and its executives. When female candidates do run for executive positions, often they’re not elected. In this segment of The Gateway Presents, we explore the reasons behind this phenomenon.