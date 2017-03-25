With Sam off fighting giant monsters on a far off island, Matt and Joyce take the podcast reins.

This week, we take a look at a movie with dangerous dinosaurs, diving damsels, and dour Damon. It’s The Great Wall! Listen as Joyce and Matt dissect a film so incomprehensible that most of the time is spent trying to figure out the plot. It’s a trip back to ancient China where movies like this, thankfully, didn’t exist, on this week’s The Watch-men Podcast!

