The Guardians of the Galaxy dance their way back into theatres. Can vol. 2 live up to the awesomeness of the first? Is there room for heartfelt father-son moments in a movie otherwise loaded with action? And can anyone resist the cuteness that is baby Groot? Find out in this episode of the Watch-men podcast!

Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-watch-men/id1049970465?mt=2

Pocket Cast http://pca.st/EEa0

Music credit:

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/Directionless_EP/Broke_For_Free_-_Directionless_EP_-_01_Night_Owl

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Please_Listen_Carefully