Spiderman Homecoming marks the return of Spidey to the Marvel Universe. The Watch-men now discuss whether it’s third time’s a charm for this franchise.

What should we name our weekly Game of Thrones segment? Keeping up with the Targaryens

White Walker Weather Report

Views from the Seven (Kingdoms) View Results

