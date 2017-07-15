Spiderman Homecoming marks the return of Spidey to the Marvel Universe. The Watch-men now discuss whether it’s third time’s a charm for this franchise.

What should we name our weekly Game of Thrones segment?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-watch-men/id1049970465?mt=2

Pocket Cast http://pca.st/EEa0

Music credit:

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/Directionless_EP/Broke_For_Free_-_Directionless_EP_-_01_Night_Owl

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Please_Listen_Carefully

 

  • The Watch-Men Episode 83: The Mummy

    Tom Cruise’s The Mummy – Universal Studios’ first (and maybe last) film in their new…
    June 16, 2017
    1 min read
Load More By Joyce Yu