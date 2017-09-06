Photography/ Uncategorized

1050: The Shack

Image: Jonah Angeles 1 Comment

The Science Hardware Hackerspace, AKA The Shack, is an open-access facility providing undergraduate students with a variety of design and manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printers, milling machines and electronics. Established in 2015 by the Department of Physics, the hackerspace has provided a communal space for hands-on, experiential learning  which is hard to come by in lecture halls and libraries.

This is Yolanda Becool, one of several 3D printers available for booking at The Shack.

“This is a collection of resistors, capacitors of various characteristics, transistors. Then we have several sensors that might be usable for various projects, which students can use to start learning and building projects.” – Clayton Coutu

Sometimes Shack users 3D print their own equipment. This is a simple measuring tool.

This is a DIY-microscope, with three separate knobs to adjust focus.

This project is supposed to be a 3D scanner, which (in theory) uses a collection of lasers and a built-in camera to analyze an object placed on the rotating circular platform. The resulting 3D model can then be used for a 3D printing project, for example.

This is a handheld 3D scanner.

This demonstrates the use of a soldering tool, melting a piece of metal onto a microchip to relay electricity within its circuits.

