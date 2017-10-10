Do you have an inexplicable craving for a promotional szechwan dipping sauce you’re too young to have ever tried? Are you cursed to be waaaay smarter than all your friends and family? Have you ever turned yourself into a pickle and had to explain why the in a 10 paragraph Reddit post? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you, like us, are probably Rick and Morty fans. Jon joins the Watch-men to review season 3 on this episode.

