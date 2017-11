With Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel decidedly ditches the serious, Shakespearean feel of the first two films and instead goes for something much more… Goldblum-y. Now it’s up to Sam, Matt and Joyce to decide if the switch was a success and if Kiwi comedy director Taika Waititi was able to match the awesomeness of that first teaser trailer. No Bifrost is needed to visit this episode of the Watch-men podcast!