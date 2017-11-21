Murder, masterful acting and a Movember mustache for the ages all await the Watch-men aboard Murder on the Orient Express. Kenneth Branagh helms this retelling of Agatha Christie’s racist classic mystery story, but do his Shakespearean tendencies play nicer with Poirot than they did with the God of Thunder? Join Matt, Sam and Joyce as they put on their finest formal wear and head to the dining car… err, the recording studio, to search for clues and present their theories!

