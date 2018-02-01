This semester, four Faculty Associations are proposing an introduction or an increase to their Faculty Association Membership Fee (FAMF): the Engineering Students’ Society, the Organization for Arts Students and Interdisciplinary Studies, the Education Students’ Association, and L’Association des Universitaires de la Faculté Saint-Jean.

On this segment of the Gateway Presents, our EIC Jamie, Online Editor Oumar, and Opinion Editor Emma discuss all four of these FAMF proposals.

Originally aired on the January 26th edition of "The Gateway Presents" on CJSR 88.5FM.