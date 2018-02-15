Originally aired on the February 9th edition of “The Gateway Presents” on CJSR 88.5FM. Listen live every second Friday at 5:30PM here!

On January 31, Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS) released a paper condemning hikes to international student’s tuition. We sat down with Evan MacDonald, former research assistant for CAUS and a political science student at the University of Alberta, to discuss how universities in the province have hiked tuition in order to make up for their funding shortfalls.