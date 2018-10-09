InstitutionalNewsPodcastsThe Gateway Presents

The Gateway Presents: An interview with Mark Guevarra

Our news division spoke with the sessional instructor and former pastoral associate about the investigation into his same-sex relationship and its implications

13 hours ago
Less than a minute
Alex Patterson

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Originally aired on the September 21, 2018 edition of “The Gateway Presents” on CJSR FM 88.5 Edmonton. Hosted by our editors and featuring a wide variety of subjects, The Gateway Presents covers timely news-, opinion-, and arts and culture-related topics pertinent to students and to campus every two weeks. Listen live every second Friday at 5:00 p.m. here!

Mark Guevarra is a sessional instructor at St. Joseph’s College and a former pastoral associate with the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton.

In February, Guevarra was fired from his job with the church after they had launched an investigation into his same-sex relationship, and his work in a group he created for LGBTQ+ Catholics.

“It was crushing,” Guevarra said. “I was doing ministry for seven and a half years and I loved it, I loved everything about it.”

While legal action against the archdiocese was considered, Guevarra ultimately didn’t pursue that option.

The Gateway spoke with Guevarra seven months after he was fired to talk about his experience, his decision to not pursue legal action, and what’s changed for him since then.

Nathan Fung

Nathan Fung

Nathan Fung is a sixth-year political science student, and is The Gateway's news editor for the 2018-19 year. He can usually be found in the Gateway office, turning coffee into copy.

Related Articles

Alex Patterson
13 hours ago

The Gateway Presents: An interview with Alexander Donovan

The Gateway
13 hours ago

The Gateway Presents: September 21, 2018

Alex Patterson
13 hours ago

The Gateway Presents: Should we allow controversial speakers on campus?

Christina Varvis
5 days ago

Extra funding from government to go towards programs, building security, and staff benefits

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved  |  Contact Us  |  About  |  Advertising  |  Privacy Policy |  Volunteer