Watch This Space, Episode 5: Sarah Ramos

Name: Sarah Ramos

Age: 27

Occupation: Actor, filmmaker, podcaster

Resides in: Los Angeles, California, United States

Hello, hello, hello and welcome back to the bookend episode of Watch This Space, the limited-edition podcast where we talk to creative, amazing people about their sick-ass work in their respective fields. For this final episode, we talked to Sarah Ramos, actor, filmmaker, and podcaster extraordinaire. From her work on shows like Parenthood and American Dreams to her involvement in the dope podcast “This Week Had Me Like” — with fellow internet wunderkind Caroline Goldfarb, also known as @OfficialSeanPenn — there are plenty of incredible experiences and tidbits from Ramos’s life that make for A+ listening. She’s directed her own film, “Fluffy,” presented in conjunction with BB Dakota and if that weren’t enough, she’s also directed her own web series, City Girl, with a script she originally wrote at the tender age of 12. She’s got a wealth of knowledge and can talk about everything from creativity to what you should do in New York if you’re visiting for the first time — so sit back, relax, and soak up the wisdom.

Keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.