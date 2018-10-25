Arts & CultureCultural AffairsPodcastsWatch This Space

Watch This Space, Episode 5: Sarah Ramos

The Gateway sits down with the actor, podcaster, and filmmaker

8 hours ago
Less than a minute
Alex Patterson

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Name: Sarah Ramos
Age: 27
Occupation: Actor, filmmaker, podcaster
Resides in: Los Angeles, California, United States

Hello, hello, hello and welcome back to the bookend episode of Watch This Space, the limited-edition podcast where we talk to creative, amazing people about their sick-ass work in their respective fields. For this final episode, we talked to Sarah Ramos, actor, filmmaker, and podcaster extraordinaire. From her work on shows like Parenthood and American Dreams to her involvement in the dope podcast “This Week Had Me Like” — with fellow internet wunderkind Caroline Goldfarb, also known as @OfficialSeanPenn — there are plenty of incredible experiences and tidbits from Ramos’s life that make for A+ listening. She’s directed her own film, “Fluffy,” presented in conjunction with BB Dakota and if that weren’t enough, she’s also directed her own web series, City Girl, with a script she originally wrote at the tender age of 12. She’s got a wealth of knowledge and can talk about everything from creativity to what you should do in New York if you’re visiting for the first time — so sit back, relax, and soak up the wisdom.

Keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.

Victoria Chiu

Victoria Chiu

Victoria Chiu is a student and writer. She is the 2018-19 Online Editor and was the 2017-18 Arts & Culture Editor of this site. She can be found under an immovable mountain of homework or, alternately, at her website.

Related Articles

Jessica Tang
8 hours ago

Spooktober Review: Evil Dead II

Tracy Kolenchuk
21 hours ago

Furry friend flies in “Jezebel, at the Still Point”

Supplied
4 days ago

Retro on Retro: Galactic Cafe’s “The Stanley Parable”

Supplied
5 days ago

Film Review: “LoST” at the 2018 Edmonton International Film Festival

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved  |  Contact Us  |  About  |  Advertising  |  Privacy Policy |  Volunteer