UASU Election 2019 Opinion Podcast

, , and
4 hours ago
Richard Bagan

This weekend, three Gateway volunteers sat down with our Opinion Editor, Andrew McWhinney, and spent half an hour breaking down the election campaign so far. These are our thoughts. Keep it locked on The Gateway for continuing election coverage, and remember to vote on March 6 and 7.

Andrew McWhinney

Andrew McWhinney

Andrew McWhinney is a fourth-year English and political science honors student, as well as The Gateway's 2018/19 Opinion Editor. An aspiring journalist with too many opinions, he's a big fan of political theory, hip-hop, and being alive.

