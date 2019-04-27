NewsPodcastsResidencesThe Gateway Presents

The Gateway Presents:

2 weeks ago
0 Less than a minute
PlayPlay

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

We sat down with Sam Pearson, the director of the Sexual Assault Centre at the University of Alberta, to discuss the demonstration she helped organized in Lister Centre in late January in protest of the way the university handles sexual assault cases. Months after the event, we discussed if the university has acted on their demands, and what more needs to be done for sexual assault survivors.

Nathan Fung

Nathan Fung

Nathan Fung is a sixth-year political science student and The Gateway's news editor for the 2018-19 year. He can usually be found in the Gateway office, turning coffee into copy.

Leave a Reply

Related Articles

Rosty Soroka
1 day ago

SU balances budget after seven years of deficits

Nana A
2 days ago

University to release deferred maintenance strategy

Gateway
1 week ago

Apology and retraction to Kerry Diotte, Member of Parliament

Mindy Quang
1 week ago

HUB Mall to be locked after hours by fall 2019

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved  |  Contact Us  |  About  |  Advertising  |  Privacy Policy |  Volunteer