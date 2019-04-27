NewsPodcastsResidencesThe Gateway Presents
The Gateway Presents:Nathan Fung
We sat down with Sam Pearson, the director of the Sexual Assault Centre at the University of Alberta, to discuss the demonstration she helped organized in Lister Centre in late January in protest of the way the university handles sexual assault cases. Months after the event, we discussed if the university has acted on their demands, and what more needs to be done for sexual assault survivors.