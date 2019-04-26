NewsPodcastsResearchThe Gateway Presents

The Gateway Presents: An interview with Peter Heule

Alex Patterson
We sat down with Peter Heule, who is the live animals supervisor at the Royal Alberta Museum. Known for his work in the bug room, Heule is a passionate advocate for all those things that flutter, buzz, chirp, and crawl. He received his BSc with a specialization in zoology from the University of Alberta and has been working and volunteering at the museum since 1998.

Read our Q&A with Peter here.

