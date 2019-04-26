The Gateway Presents: An interview with Peter Heule

NewsPodcastsResearchThe Gateway Presents
The Gateway Presents: An interview with Peter HeuleNathan Fung and Olivia DeBourcier
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
We sat down with Peter Heule, who is the live animals supervisor at the Royal Alberta Museum. Known for his work in the bug room, Heule is a passionate advocate for all those things that flutter, buzz, chirp, and crawl. He received his BSc with a specialization in zoology from the University of Alberta and has been working and volunteering at the museum since 1998.
Read our Q&A with Peter here.