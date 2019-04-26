The Gateway Presents: The Indigenous Women and Youth Resilience Project

InstitutionalNewsPodcastsThe Gateway Presents
The Gateway Presents: The Indigenous Women and Youth Resilience ProjectNathan Fung
The Indigenous Women and Youth Resilience Project aims to find exactly what resilience looks like to Indigenous and underrepresented communities, including women, youth, transgender, and two-spirited peoples. We spoke with Tracy Bear, director of the project and assistant professor cross-appointed within the faculty of native studies and the department of women’s and gender studies at the U of A, about her work.
