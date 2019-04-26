InstitutionalNewsPodcastsThe Gateway Presents

The Gateway Presents: The Indigenous Women and Youth Resilience Project

2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

The Indigenous Women and Youth Resilience Project aims to find exactly what resilience looks like to Indigenous and underrepresented communities, including women, youth, transgender, and two-spirited peoples. We spoke with Tracy Bear, director of the project and assistant professor cross-appointed within the faculty of native studies and the department of women’s and gender studies at the U of A, about her work.

Nathan Fung

Nathan Fung

Nathan Fung is a sixth-year political science student and The Gateway's news editor for the 2018-19 year. He can usually be found in the Gateway office, turning coffee into copy.

