Hasan Birer

Taimur Malik

Robyn Paches

Why are you running?

Hasan Birer: I’m running because again, I served in different councils and groups in the university and services in the university and all of the things that I did, on campus and off campus, all the other organizations out of university, they taught me a lot of things, a lot of experience. So I think, I feel like I have seen, because of my cultural background, because of my international background, and because of the university background, I have a lot of ideas about the university that I think that can be improved.

Taimur Malik: Four years ago when I came to this campus, it was interesting. I wasn’t supposed to go to U of A, it was a last-minute decision, and I had no idea why I chose U of A, I chose Edmonton and I had never heard of Edmonton. I came to this campus knowing no one. Over those four years, this campus has given me home and my friends and the peers around me that I call family. It’s given me tremendous experience — I’ve gone through a lot, I’ve learned a lot. I firmly believe I can give back.

Robyn Paches: Big reason I’m running is number one, I feel this is the place where I can present the most value, where my skill sets are the most valuable to people. So this last year I’ve learned a lot on council, as I’ve learned a lot about the SU’s finances so I feel extremely qualified to go into this position. But then number one reason above that is I have a lot of great ideas going into this, a lot of implementable ideas.

What are your thoughts on communicating the SU budget?

Birer: Since I started at the university, I have always been looking at the Students’ Union budget and what is happening and what the revenues are, what the profits are, what the expenses are. And I’ll be looking at them and I was always trying to come up with an idea, a better idea so that we can increase revenues and profits in the Student Union by reducing costs and increasing revenues. Whatever we spend, we have to make sure it’s worth it for students. We are trying to get most from one dollar that we spend in Student Union and it should worth.

Malik: A lot of students don’t know exactly where their fees are going. A lot of people don’t know about the Dedicated Fee Units and exactly how much they pay towards those DFUs, and that’s something we should definitely make clear to students. Now that we’re increasing these fees, students will probably expect more from us as well, so we need to make it clear that we also give back more.

Paches: I believe that students’ money should be as transparent as possible. As the budget’s already posted online, I believe that’s excellent and I think communication should be optimized.

What are your thoughts on the recent SU membership fee increase?

Birer: It’s hard to explain it in English. I feel like when you look at the budget of Student Union and when you look at a more detailed version, when there is an increase, because Students’ Union is for students, they are not here for profit. The Students’ Union is here for students. So if there’s an increase, that means that again, it’s not to hurt the students but it’s for students right.

Malik: Students should have been consulted. The average student didn’t know that their fees were going to be increased, that decision was made in council. A lot of students didn’t know about that, and definitely student input should have been taken into account. That’s what my campaign’s about — a lot of the time we don’t ask students what they want and you don’t take that into account.

Paches: I feel like given the current climate, as in the possibility of a raise in minimum wage, I feel that it was justified. It’s a minimal increase and the benefits that it sees in the services it provides students as well as maintaining jobs for students is very valuable. Because if this wouldn’t have gone through, then students could have lost jobs and services that are very valuable to students could have been cut, which is more negative in my opinion.

Is there anything beyond the typical Ops Fi portfolio that you would want to pursue if elected?

Birer: All of my platform points, they are related to Students’ Union, they are all about the Students’ Union portfolio at the same time.

We have a huge multicultural diversity in our university and we have a lot of people from different backgrounds and cultures. I think by having events, by taking advantage of multiculturalism, we can build a community for students and we can do a lot services and represent us. For instance, by bringing Heritage Festival and by having weekly cultural days, we can integrate all those for our university.

Malik: I’m very interested in a lot of the SU programming. The financial aspect does come under the VP (Ops Fi), but a lot of it is also under other VPs, which help in organizing those events, like Week of Welcome and AntiFreeze, so I would really like to help my co-execs out with those as well.

Paches: Absolutely. That’s my third point on student safety. So as we’ve seen this year, it’s possible in the Ops Fi portfolio to expand further. VP Bondarchuk has done some excellent work on gender. I want to take the reins on student safety. I feel this conversation isn’t being had, but it should be. On the triangle of needs, at the bottom, is literally student safety. However, it’s not being talked about enough when there are students that don’t feel safe 100 per cent of the time.

Is there anything you would have done differently from this year’s VP (Ops Fi)

Birer: Of my platform ideas, one of them is scrutinize the SU business portfolio. I want to work close with that, I want to work, I want to focus on that. If there is anything that we are missing, I want to make sure we are on the right path and as I said, I can work on it and make it better.

Malik: Cody’s done a really good job, but I would have gotten more student consultation regarding the fee increase.

Paches: Nothing jumps to mind currently. I do think implementation of groceries at SUBmart, it’s a great idea, but I think that it could have been implemented in a way to maybe work on the core issues of SUBmart first before implementing groceries. It’s tough to tell if it’ll be successful because of course it needs another year going forward to see if that is actually successful in the long run. But I do think that there are more issues to solve with SUBmart than just that.

What experience and skills give you an advantage over your fellow candidates?

Birer: I’d say diversity. It’s because besides my major and my work experience in finance and operating businesses. So with the background that I have, with all of them … I can organize a lot of events and stuff and with those experiences, I think it is not going to be tough for me, but I think at the same time, I’ll put more effort and put some unique events and services to the U of A.

Malik: Dedication. Over the past four years, I’ve dedicated myself to my work, student groups, to a bigger idea. I want to put the same effort and same energy into this work as well. I’ve been involved in several student groups as a volunteer and as an exec. I started at the bottom and I’ve grown to the top.

Paches: So the main experience that gives me an advantage over others in the Ops Fi race specifically is my experience on Students’ Council. This year I chaired Audit Committee, and for those that don’t know, Audit Committee skins though the SU’s finances to ensure that every dollar is spent in not only an ethical way but a way that is in the best interest of students.

Second I stand on Finance Committee, which creates the budget, approves DROs — Dedicated Fee Unit disbursement. So it essentially creates the framework. So not only do I know the framework of how the money should be spent next year if I’m elected, but I also know the ethical, proper way in which money can be spent.