At this point, we can all agree it hasn't been the best year for, well, a lot of things. But what about movies and TV, could they escape the Roland Emmerich-scale disaster of 2016? While the Watch-men already determined summer's big screen blockbusters were mostly a bust, Sam and Matt now turn their attention to all the new shows and films they reviewed in 2016. Along with guest Vincent, the fellas will hand out best and worst prizes in a variety of categories, including: Biggest surprise, Best Soundtrack, Best/Worst Performance, Favourite Director, Favourite Show, and Favourite/Worst Movie. Who will take home the prized "Watchie Awards" this year? Listen in to find out! All results are listed below, so stop reading if you don't want the winners (and losers) spoiled! * * * * * * * Most annoying thing in Film/TV in 2016 Matt: Every movie needs to set up a "cinematic universe" Sam: DC film executives meddling Vincent: Giant sky portals/ beams in a movie's climax Top Moment Matt: Spider-Man fights with the Avengers (Captain America: Civil War) Sam: Jon Snow vs. the cavalry (Game of Thrones, "Battle of the Bastards") Vincent: Giant Man! (Captain America: Civil War) Biggest Letdown Matt: Suicide Squad Sam: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (especially the fight between Batman & Superman) Vincent: The ending of 10 Cloverfield Lane Honourable mention: It being Neale's last fact checking day Biggest Surprise Matt: Stranger Things Sam: Westworld Vincent: Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children Best Score/Music Watchie Winner: Luke Cage by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad Worst Visuals Matt: No answer Sam: Oscar Isaac's Apocalypse costume (X-Men: Apocalypse) Vincent: Suicide Squad bad guy Best visuals Matt: Dr. Strange Sam: Westworld (Episode 1, "The Original") Vincent: Dr. Strange Worst performance Matt: Jared Leto as The Joker (Suicide Squad) Sam: Jessie T. Usher as Dylan Hillar (Independence Day: Resurgence) Vincent: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones as the Ghostbusters (Ghostbusters) Favourite performance Matt: Amy Adams as Louise Banks (Arrival) Sam: Black Phillip as himself (The VVitch) Vincent: Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor (BvS) Favourite director/ showrunner Matt: Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty, Season 2) Sam: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) Vincent: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) Favourite show Watchie Winner: Game of Thrones, Season 6 Worst movie Matt: Suicide Squad Sam: Ghostbusters Vincent: Zoolander 2 Favourite movie Watchie Winner: Arrival