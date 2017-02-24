https://www.thegatewayonline.ca/podcast-player/30154/watch-men-ep-68.mp3Once again everyone’s favourite star-studded night of Hollywood self-love is upon us. The Oscars are here, and the Watch-men have come ready with their bold predictions! Join us as Matt, Sam, Joyce, and returning Oscars guest Ashton (who was the only one to watch almost all the major nominated films) make their picks in all the major categories. The stakes are high for the nominated filmmakers, actors, actresses, sound editors, and millions of underpaid VFX workers, but they’re even higher for us as we wait and see who’s picks reign supreme at this year’s Academy Awards. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free. Which movie do you think should take home Best Picture? Fences Hacksaw Ridge Arrival Hell or High Water Hidden Figures La La Land Manchester by the Sea Moonlight Lion View Results Loading ... *** The Watch-men Oscars Picks *** Visual Effects “The Jungle Book” – All Original Score “La La Land” – All Original Screenplay “La La Land” – Ashton “The Lobster” – Matt “Manchester by the Sea” – Joyce, Sam Cinematography “La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Sam “Silence” – Matt Animated Feature “Zootopia” – All Supporting Actress Viola Davis, “Fences” – All Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” – All Lead Actress Emma Stone, “La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt Ruth Negga, “Loving” – Sam Lead Actor Denzel Washington, “Fences” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” – Sam Best Director Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” – All Best Picture “La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt “Moonlight” – Sam