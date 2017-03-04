https://www.thegatewayonline.ca/podcast-player/30828/watch-men-ep-69.mp3Keanu Reeves is BACK as un-retired assassin John Wick, to do the exact same thing he did a couple years ago when some thugs stole his car and killed his dog the first time. Luckily, The Watch-men are ALSO BACK to do the same thing they do every week, lining up John Wick: Chapter 2 in our reviewing sights. But can Matt and Sam match Wick’s 80% headshot rate with their fact and hot take accuracy? Find out on this episode! Also, at the end of the show Ashton returns to recap the Oscars and our picks. Surely nothing of note happened worth discussing there… Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free. The Watch-men Oscars Predictions Results *Bold = win Visual Effects “The Jungle Book” – All Original Score “La La Land” – All Original Screenplay “La La Land” – Ashton “The Lobster” – Matt “Manchester by the Sea” – Joyce, Sam Cinematography “La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Sam “Silence” – Matt Animated Feature “Zootopia” – All Supporting Actress Viola Davis, “Fences” – All Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” – All Lead Actress Emma Stone, “La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt Ruth Negga, “Loving” – Sam Lead Actor Denzel Washington, “Fences” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” – Sam Best Director Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” – All Best Picture “La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt “Moonlight” – Sam