Keanu Reeves is BACK as un-retired assassin John Wick, to do the exact same thing he did a couple years ago when some thugs stole his car and killed his dog the first time.

Luckily, The Watch-men are ALSO BACK to do the same thing they do every week, lining up John Wick: Chapter 2 in our reviewing sights. But can Matt and Sam match Wick’s 80% headshot rate with their fact and hot take accuracy? Find out on this episode!

Also, at the end of the show Ashton returns to recap the Oscars and our picks. Surely nothing of note happened worth discussing there…

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free.

The Watch-men Oscars Predictions Results

*Bold = win

Visual Effects

“The Jungle Book” – All

Original Score

“La La Land” – All

Original Screenplay

“La La Land” – Ashton

“The Lobster” – Matt

“Manchester by the Sea” – Joyce, Sam

Cinematography

“La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Sam

“Silence” – Matt

Animated Feature

“Zootopia” – All

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, “Fences” – All

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” – All

Lead Actress

Emma Stone, “La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt

Ruth Negga, “Loving” – Sam

Lead Actor

Denzel Washington, “Fences” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” – Sam



Best Director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” – All

Best Picture

“La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt

“Moonlight” – Sam