While students furiously write exams, the Watch-men indulge in two mind numbing action flicks in another double header episode.

First, Sam takes a look at The Fate of the Furious, the latest installment in a franchise which inexplicably turned a Vin Diesel movie about street racing into a billion dollar, eight film series with cars crashing into a nuclear submarine, The Rock throwing people around, and thousands of “zombie cars” rampaging around New York. Not even Vin Diesel could have predicted such a bizarre fate for this franchise.

Then, Joyce and Matt switch gears and morph the discussion into a review of Power Rangers — a part YA drama, part CGI robot romp, part Krispy Kreme ad which is… actually pretty good.

Click above to hear all this and more on The Watch-men podcast!

Which is your favourite Fast and Furious film?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free and Jahzzar

Load More By Oumar Salifou