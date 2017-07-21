https://www.thegatewayonline.ca/podcast-player/34259/got-season-7-premiere.mp3Sam, Matt & Joyce host their first segment of ‘Views from the Seven Kingdoms’ as Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season. Podcast links: Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-watch-men/id1049970465?mt=2 Pocket Cast http://pca.st/EEa0 Music credit: http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/Directionless_EP/Broke_For_Free_-_Directionless_EP_-_01_Night_Owl http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Please_Listen_Carefully