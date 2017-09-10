https://www.thegatewayonline.ca/podcast-player/34882/watch-men-episode-95-summer-recap-fall-preview.mp3Fall has blown into the Watch-men studio and with it, Sam, Matt, and Joyce’s most anticipated fall movies. But before that, it’s all the best and worst things they watched over the summer! Podcast links: Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-watch-men/id1049970465?mt=2 Pocket Cast http://pca.st/EEa0 Music credit: http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/Directionless_EP/Broke_For_Free_-_Directionless_EP_-_01_Night_Owl http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Please_Listen_Carefully