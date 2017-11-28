Well folks, here we go. It’s one of the Watch-men’s LEAST anticipated movies of the year. It’s Justice League. With the success of Wonder Woman behind them, Matt, Sam, Joyce, and Reg hoped DC could get their act together for this superhero team-up flick, but realistically expected the worst because, you know…Zack Snyder. After watching the movie one thing is clear: the only petition the Watch-men want to sign is one which gives Patty Jenkins control of as many DC universe movies as possible. (Here’s to Zack Snyder moving on to make that Star Wars ‘Seven Samurai jedi movie’ instead of Justice League 2).

Image courtesy of supplied