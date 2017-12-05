After successfully stealing the show from Matt Murdock in season two of Daredevil (I swear that isn’t a blind joke…), Marvel’s most kill-happy hero landed his own gritty series at Netflix. The Punisher is this week’s topic of conversation, as Matt and Sam chat about its first few episodes and predict whether or not punishments will be on the rise in aftermath of binge-watching Jon Bernthal’s ‘killer’ performance as the titular anti-hero. Click the play button above to hear our takes! (Spoiler alert: it’s better than Iron Fist).

Image courtesy of supplied