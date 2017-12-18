If you’re waiting for finals to finish before catching the latest episode in the Skywalker trilogy, check out this week’s episode for a SPOILER FREE preview of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Sam, Matt and Joyce lay out their bold predictions for whether or not Luke and Leia will meet again, who Rey’s parents are, and most importantly, how many Porgs will appear in the film. Image courtesy of Suppliedhttps://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/watch-men/The+Watch-Men+Ep108.mp3Podcast: Play in new window | Download