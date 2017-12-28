It’s a day of lasts on this episode of the Watch-men Podcast. Sam graduates from University and the gang bids farewell to The Gateway and CJSR after 109 episodes recorded on campus. Oh and there’s a review of that little movie called The Last Jedi. Happy holidays everyone! The Watch-men will return in New Year…

https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/watch-men/The+Watch-Men+Ep110.mp3

Image courtesy of Supplied