It’s a day of lasts on this episode of the Watch-men Podcast. Sam graduates from University and the gang bids farewell to The Gateway and CJSR after 109 episodes recorded on campus. Oh and there’s a review of that little movie called The Last Jedi. Happy holidays everyone! The Watch-men will return in New Year…

