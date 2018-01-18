McDonald has written multiple books, is a CBC science correspondent and commentator, and has hosted various television shows and documentaries. Since 1992 he’s been the host of CBC’s award winning radio program Quirks and Quarks, which listeners tune into on Saturdays at noon to hear about the latest scientific discoveries. In 2011, Bob McDonald was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada. Image courtesy of Alex Pattersonhttps://s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/gateway-presents/The+Gateway+Presents+News+December+1st.mp3Podcast: Play in new window | DownloadSubscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS