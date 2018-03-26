Originally aired on the March 22nd edition of “The Gateway Presents” on CJSR 88.5FM. Listen live every second Friday at 5:30PM here! Arts students from various departments discuss the new changes to the Bachelor of Arts requirements, including the reduction of necessary English credits from 6 to 3, the elimination of a second language requirement if you have completed a 30-level class in high school, and the removal of breadth and diversity requirements. Image courtesy of Alex Pattersonhttps://s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/gateway-presents/The+Gateway+Presents+Opinion+March+22nd.mp3Podcast: Play in new window | DownloadSubscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS