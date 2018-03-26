Originally aired on the March 22nd edition of “The Gateway Presents” on CJSR 88.5FM. Listen live every second Friday at 5:30PM here!

Arts students from various departments discuss the new changes to the Bachelor of Arts requirements, including the reduction of necessary English credits from 6 to 3, the elimination of a second language requirement if you have completed a 30-level class in high school, and the removal of breadth and diversity requirements.