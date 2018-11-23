The Gateway Presents: An interview with Just Moe

Originally aired on the September 21, 2018 edition of “The Gateway Presents” on CJSR FM 88.5 Edmonton. Hosted by our editors and featuring a wide variety of subjects, The Gateway Presents covers timely news-, opinion-, and arts and culture-related topics pertinent to students and to campus every two weeks. Listen live every second Friday at 5:00 p.m. here!

In the first Arts & Culture segment on The Gateway Presents in the 2018/19 school year, Jonah Dunch (our boyishly handsome Arts & Culture Editor) takes us on a ride through the world of Just Moe (our manishly handsome guest), a hip-hop artist, actor, and improvisor from Edmonton. At the time of recording, Moe had spent two years in the BA Drama program at the U of A, and is now well into his first year in the acting program at the National Theatre School of Canada. In the summer of 2018, Moe released his debut mixtape, Smile, and it was an instant hit. Such esteemed publications as The Gateway gave it favourable reviews, and Moe gave an exclusive written interview to this publication in addition to this radio segment. In our exclusive audio interview, Moe talks the hustle, the grind, and the life of a multi-talented artist.