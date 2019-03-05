UASU Election 2019 Presidential Radio Debate

NewsPodcastsStudents' Union
UASU Election 2019 Presidential Radio DebateThe Gateway
Still not sure which presidential candidate to vote for? Luckily for you, we hosted a radio debate last night between the two contenders, Andre Bourgeois and Akanksha Bhatnagar, hosted by award-winning radio producer-slash-The Gateway’s current Editor-in-Chief, Oumar Salifou. Listen to it (and decide for yourself who came out on top) here: