UASU Election 2019 Presidential Radio Debate

3 hours ago
Richard Bagan

Still not sure which presidential candidate to vote for? Luckily for you, we hosted a radio debate last night between the two contenders, Andre Bourgeois and Akanksha Bhatnagar, hosted by award-winning radio producer-slash-The Gateway’s current Editor-in-Chief, Oumar Salifou. Listen to it (and decide for yourself who came out on top) here:

