The Gateway Presents: UofO Student’s Union scandals

2 weeks ago
0 Less than a minute

We sat down with Anchal Sharma and Matt Gergyek, editors of the University of Ottawa student newspaper The Fulcrum, along with Paige Booth, the interim president of the Student Federation of the University of Ottawa, to discuss the series of scandals that have plagued the U of O’s student’s union, including one where their president was accused of embezzling over $20,000.

Nathan Fung

Nathan Fung

Nathan Fung is a sixth-year political science student and The Gateway's news editor for the 2018-19 year. He can usually be found in the Gateway office, turning coffee into copy.

