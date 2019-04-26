The Gateway Presents: UofO Student’s Union scandals

NewsPodcastsStudents' UnionThe Gateway Presents
The Gateway Presents: UofO Student’s Union scandalsNathan Fung
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
We sat down with Anchal Sharma and Matt Gergyek, editors of the University of Ottawa student newspaper The Fulcrum, along with Paige Booth, the interim president of the Student Federation of the University of Ottawa, to discuss the series of scandals that have plagued the U of O’s student’s union, including one where their president was accused of embezzling over $20,000.